2024 Lok Sabha Polls: The battle for Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit Bihar even once in the past two years, but early this month, he made three trips in five days. This is election season, after all, and it’s time for The Great Leader to makes some new transformational promises to make Bihar/India great again. Investments in the state? Government jobs? Loans for pakora stalls? What will it be— the suspense is nail-biting.

Many more visits are surely on the cards in days to come because the stakes here are big. Bihar accounts for 40 seats in the Lok Sabha, and is the only state in the Hindi heartland the Bharatiya Janata Party has not been able to conquer on its own steam. So, call it coincidence or careful planning, the three rallies so far featuring the BJP’s pradhan sewak were held in Aurangabad, Begusarai and Bettiah (Purvi Champaran), seen as upper-caste bastions represented by BJP members from the powerful Rajput and Bhumihar castes.

More to the point of still needing allies in this state, at the rally in Aurangabad, Modi made the rare gesture—another such instance doesn’t even come to mind—of allowing Nitish Kumar to stand by his side under a huge garland that covered them both. It brought to mind the many occasions when other BJP leaders of note—most recently Rajnath Singh—have been shown their place in no uncertain terms. Nobody steals any corner of the limelight from PM Modi.