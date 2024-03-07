Lalu Unplugged: "The (Modi) wave is only in the media"

Leaders may flirt with political parties and switch loyalties, but not the people, says Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president spoke exclusively to this writer after Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Jayant Chaudhary in Uttar Pradesh and Ashok Chavan in Maharashtra switched over to the BJP. When asked about these leaders deserting the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, he was quick to reply, “It won’t make any difference. The people are angry with the Narendra Modi government, and they are not shifting anywhere. Neta idhar-udhar jaate rahte hain (It’s leaders who keep going here and there).”

On Nitish Kumar’s exit, which led to the fall of the Mahagathbandhan government in the state, he said, “Woh habitual bhagora hai. Apne aadat se lachaar hai. (He is a habitual turncoat. A prisoner of habit.) People have seen through him; they will punish him heavily.”

“The poor, the youth, the Dalits and the minorities apart from the backward classes are suffering; their voices throttled, their fundamental rights denied. As a political party, the biggest sin is to desert the people when they are going through the worst nightmare of their lives,” Lalu said.

“It is the duty of the opposition parties and leaders to stand up for people facing tyranny and oppression. I have never compromised with communal and oppressive forces and will never do it, no matter what challenge they (the BJP) pose before me.”

Asked about the ‘wave’ in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s favour following the Ram temple consecration, the RJD boss said, “It’s all nonsense. The so-called wave is only in the media that they have captured. Lord Ram, who lives in every molecule of our existence, cannot be exploited cynically to create a political ‘wave’ and consensus for electoral gains.”