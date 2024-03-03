INDIA bloc leaders sound Lok Sabha poll bugle at Jan Vishwas rally

The Opposition INDIA bloc virtually sounded the bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday when top leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, converged in Bihar's capital Patna for a mammoth rally.

Gandhi, who had flown down from Madhya Pradesh taking a break from his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, spoke before handing over to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and returning to his mass outreach programme.

In his 15-minute speech, Gandhi charged the Narendra Modi government at the Centre with "working for only two-three super-rich people and neglecting Dalits and backward classes who comprise 73 per cent of the population".

Kharge, after whom the Jan Vishwas Maha Rally was signed off by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, lambasted Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for his recent volte-face, when he and his Janata Dal (U) left the INDIA bloc to rejoin the BJP-led NDA.

Lauding Lalu Prasad's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav for ensuring that jobs were created on a large scale during the 17-month period the latter occupied the deputy CM's post, Kharge said, "Your chacha (Nitish Kumar) has done a flip-flop. He may do so again. But do not accept him henceforth."