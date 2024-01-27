Bihar: At RJD meeting, leaders authorise Lalu Prasad to take decision amid political turmoil
This was announced by party's national spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, after the meeting held at the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna
RJD leaders in Bihar on Saturday, 27 January, authorised party president Lalu Prasad "to take any decision" amid fears that the party might be ditched by ally JD(U) of chief minister Nitish Kumar.
This was announced by RJD national spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, after a party meeting held in Patna at the residence of Prasad's wife Rabri Devi.
"Please do not ask us any more questions", said Jha who also showered praise on Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy CM, and party supremo's son for "transforming the health sector, a portfolio he ably managed".
"A positive meeting was held. Discussion on several things was done. All the issues whether from the national or state level, everything was discussed during the meeting. It was a legislative meeting. Lalu Yadav, deputy chief minister (Tejashwi Yadav), and all MLAs were present. We all have authorised Lalu Yadav to take the decision," Jha told India Today.
All senior leaders of the party, including members of the state legislature, were present at the meeting.
The RJD, with 79 MLAs, is the single largest party in the assembly and helms the 'Mahagathbandhan' which includes the Congress and three Left parties.
With PTI inputs
