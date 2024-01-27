Bihar: At RJD meeting, leaders authorise Lalu Prasad to take decision amid political turmoil

RJD leaders in Bihar on Saturday, 27 January, authorised party president Lalu Prasad "to take any decision" amid fears that the party might be ditched by ally JD(U) of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

This was announced by RJD national spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, after a party meeting held in Patna at the residence of Prasad's wife Rabri Devi.

"Please do not ask us any more questions", said Jha who also showered praise on Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy CM, and party supremo's son for "transforming the health sector, a portfolio he ably managed".