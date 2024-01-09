Land-for-jobs case: ED files chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav's family

The ED (Enforcement Directorate) on Tuesday, 9 January, filed its first chargesheet in the railways land-for-jobs case.

The ED has named, in connection with its money-laundering investigation, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi (who is also the wife of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav) and her daughter Misa Bharti, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, official sources said.

Another of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters, Hema Yadav; an alleged "close associate" of the Yadav family, Amit Katyal; railway employee and alleged beneficiary Hridayanand Chaudhary; two firms, namely, A.K. Infosystems Pvt Ltd and A.B. Exports Pvt Ltd, through their common director Shariqul Bari have also been named in the chargesheet.

The complaint against a total of seven accused has been filed before a special PMLA court in Delhi. The court, which deals with cases that fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has listed the matter to be heard on 16 January, sources said.