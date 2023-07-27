Arunachal: Schools in several districts closed temporarily due to conjunctivitis outbreak

As conjunctivitis cases are surging in Arunachal Pradesh, with children being the most affected, several district administrations have ordered a temporary suspension of school activities to curb the spread of the disease, officials said on Thursday. After the state capital Itanagar and Kanubari sub-division of Longding district, Namsai and East Siang administrations have ordered the closure of schools for a few days to arrest the outbreak of the eye infection, they said.

All private and government schools in East Siang will remain temporarily closed till August 2, while activities in such educational institutes in Namsai have been suspended till July 31, an official said.

The decision was taken after a comprehensive survey, conducted by the district surveillance units, revealed that conjunctivitis cases are on the rise, he said.