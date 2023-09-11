Arunachal villagers not willing to go to Assam as border dispute solving measure

A village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Siang district has become a part of Assam in a proposal to resolve the decades-long boundary dispute between the two northeastern neighbours, and the villagers are not happy.

The people of Durpai village under Kangku circle want to stay in Arunachal Pradesh and have threatened to launch an agitation if their demand is not met soon.

The villagers under the aegis of Durpai Village Development Committee (DVDC) demanded immediate rectification of the looping system and keeping Durpai where it is now.

Though the proposals have not yet been made public, the villagers said they have come to know about it from some officials.