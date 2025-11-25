Arunachal woman detained for 18 hours in China, India lodges protest

A woman from Arunachal Pradesh who has been living in the United Kingdom for nearly a decade has accused Chinese immigration officials of detaining her for close to 18 hours at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport after they refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of her Indian passport and essentially told her she was a "Chinese citizen", all the while allegedly mocking her.

The incident, which occurred during what should have been a routine transit stop, has reignited concern in New Delhi about Beijing’s persistent efforts to challenge India’s territorial integrity by undermining the status of Arunachal Pradesh and its residents.

The traveller, 35-year-old Pema Wangjom Thongdok, was en route from London to Japan on 21 November when her three-hour stopover in Shanghai escalated into what she later described as a humiliating and deeply unsettling confrontation with Chinese authorities.

According to Pema, immigration personnel declared her passport “invalid” solely because the document listed her birthplace as Arunachal Pradesh, prompting a prolonged standoff that left her stranded in the transit area, cut off from basic facilities, and deprived of meaningful communication.

Indian government sources confirmed that New Delhi issued a strong demarche to China on the same day. Officials stated firmly that Arunachal Pradesh is “indisputably part of India” and its residents are fully entitled to hold and travel using Indian passports without obstruction. Sources stressed that China’s actions constituted a “completely unacceptable” attempt to interfere with the nationality and mobility of Indian citizens.