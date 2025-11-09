India should worry about the US–China–Pak threesome

It’s back to the 1970s, when India was up against an unfriendly tripartite bloc consisting of the United States, China and Pakistan. It’s not openly hostile yet this time around—and US President Donald Trump is like a joker in the pack— but India should worry. The possibility was flagged by this writer months ago. In the 1970s, India had the Soviet Union as a steadfast ally to counter the threat.

Today, given its intimacy with China, Russia cannot be expected to extend the same support. Sample the media spin on the recent Trump–Xi meeting in South Korea. ‘A temporary truce in US–China trade tensions’, a Financial Times headline read, referring to yet another lowering of US tariffs on Chinese goods.

But as per The Guardian: ‘America has discovered that bullies can be bullied back’. Which is on point. By standing up to Trump—instead of cowering and retreating out of sight like Narendra Modi—Xi conveyed that Trump couldn’t unilaterally set the terms of trade or engagement with China.

Trump took a while to understand that China couldn’t be bullied—his threats of 100–145 per cent tariffs notwithstanding; he also ultimately understood that China, like the US, has enough leverage to stand its ground. And so it is that ahead of the meeting with Xi in South Korea, Trump posted on Truth Social, ‘THE G2 WILL BE CONVENING SHORTLY’. This new formulation— ‘G2’—made everyone sit up, as surely intended, but it also told Xi that the US was now addressing China at level.

The Diplomat wrote: ‘Branding his meeting with Xi as a ‘G2’ encounter signals, at minimum, recognition of China as a co-equal. It suggests a desire, however vague, for a bilateral arrangement in which Washington and Beijing manage world affairs together.’