Trump, Jinping agree to cut tariffs, cooperate on fentanyl crackdown

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to reduce tariffs on Chinese goods in return for Beijing’s commitment to curb the illicit fentanyl trade, resume US soybean purchases, and maintain rare earth exports.

Among Washington’s major trading partners, only Brazil and India continue to face elevated tariffs.

The two leaders met face-to-face in the South Korean city of Busan, marking their first direct talks since 2019. The meeting concluded Trump’s whirlwind Asia tour, during which he also highlighted progress in trade discussions with South Korea, Japan, and several Southeast Asian nations.

“It was an amazing meeting,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after departing South Korea, rating the talks “a 12 out of 10”.

According to Trump, tariffs on Chinese imports will be lowered to 47 per cent from 57 per cent, achieved by cutting in half to 10 per cent the levies applied to trade in fentanyl precursor chemicals. Xi, he added, had pledged to work “very hard to stop the flow” of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that remains the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States.

China also agreed to suspend recently announced export controls on rare earth elements — materials crucial for vehicles, aircraft, and weapons manufacturing — which had been viewed as one of Beijing’s most powerful tools in its trade confrontation with Washington. The Chinese commerce ministry said the suspension would last one year.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that both countries had reached a consensus on expanding agricultural trade and would seek to resolve issues related to the short-video app TikTok, which Trump wants brought under US ownership.