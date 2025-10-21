Amid US tariffs, China now goes to WTO against India over EV, auto incentives

China has formally lodged a complaint against India at the WTO (World Trade Organization), alleging that India’s PLI (Production Linked Incentive) schemes for advanced chemistry cell batteries, automobiles, and EV (electric vehicle) manufacturing violate global trade rules.

According to a WTO communication dated 20 October, China has sought consultations with India under the WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism, citing concerns that India’s measures favour domestic goods over imports and discriminate against products of Chinese origin.

Beijing contends that these measures breach India’s obligations under the SCM (Subsidies and Countervailing Measures) agreement, the GATT (General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade) 1994, and the TRIMs (Trade-Related Investment Measures Agreement).

The WTO letter states: "...as a consequence of the foregoing, the measures at issue appear to nullify or impair benefits accruing to China, directly or indirectly, under the cited agreements."

China has expressed its intent to receive India’s response and to agree on a mutually convenient date for consultations.

The complaint specifically targets three programmes maintained by India: the National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage, the PLI Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry, and the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars.