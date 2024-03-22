Support pours in for arrested Delhi CM as #IStandWithKejriwal trends

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and MLAs on Friday launched the hashtag campaign #IStandWithKejriwal and #IndiaWithKejriwal on social media platform X to garner support for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

AAP's allies in the INDIA bloc have also extended support to the party's national convener and condemned his arrest.

Hashtags such as #DeshKejriwalKeSathHai and #ArvindKejriwalArrested are among the top five trends in India on X so far. Several AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Durgesh Pathak, Shelly Oberoi, Jasmine Shah, and Sanjeev Jha used the hashtags #IStandWithKejriwal and #IndiaWithKejriwal in their posts on X.