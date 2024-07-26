Kejriwal being treated as 'political prisoner', efforts on to scare him: AAP

AAP alleged on Friday, 26 July, that the BJP-led central government is treating Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as a "political prisoner" and said all INDIA bloc parties have given in-principle approval to attend a protest to support him on 30 July at Jantar Mantar.

At a press conference in New Delhi, AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak claimed that Kejriwal's blood sugar level dropped to 50 mg/dL and below 34 times in jail between 3 June and 7 July.

"Dictators imprison people due to their political animosity, and Arvind Kejriwal is also a political prisoner," he said and added that the opposition alliance will join the protest to support Kejriwal.

"Efforts are being made to scare Kejriwal but he is not going to be afraid. This is not a question of an individual or the Aam Aadmi Party but to save the country and the system from the whims of a dictator," Pathak said.

This issue has been considered by the INDIA bloc parties and there is "consensus" that this is not a question of any one party or a person but of saving the system of the country and protecting it from being ruined by any one person, he added.

"The heads of all the constituent parties of the INDIA bloc have agreed in principle to attend the protest, Pathak claimed.