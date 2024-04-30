Arvind Kejriwal is fine, getting insulin regularly, says Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Tuesday, 30 April, a prison official said.

He arrived at Tihar at 12.30 p.m. and left the premises around 1.10 p.m.

After meeting the incarcerated Delhi chief minister, CM Mann, while talking to reporters said that CM Kejriwal asked about the latest developments in the health and education spheres in Punjab.

“He also enquired about the board results in Punjab. He has assured Delhiites that he is fine and getting insulin and medical check-ups regularly,” said CM Mann.