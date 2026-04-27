Arvind Kejriwal and the hornet's nest he has stirred

By publicly announcing that he would boycott the court of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma in Delhi High Court, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has stirred a hornet’s nest. While many have applauded his move, opinion is divided within the legal fraternity.

Besides alleging judicial bias, Kejriwal said he would not participate in the present case involving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s appeal against a Delhi court discharging him and others in the Delhi excise case. He also said he would not appear in any case related to the BJP or RSS, or those in which solicitor-general Tushar Mehta appears. Calling it a “satyagraha”, he said he was ready to face the consequences.

“The principle that justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done, is among the most sacred assurances that a court gives to a citizen in a democracy. Respectfully, that assurance cannot be dishonoured by asking the citizen to ignore what anyone can plainly see in a case like this,” he wrote.

Raising what he described as a “far more serious issue of conflict of interest”, Kejriwal alleged that both of Justice Sharma's children are on multiple advocates’ panels of the Union government and are directly assigned cases by Mehta, who determines the allocation of such matters.