Kejriwal refuses to appear before Justice Sharma in excise case, cites ‘satyagraha’

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he will not appear before the court of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma in the Delhi excise policy case, invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of satyagraha. In a four-page letter shared on X, addressed to Justice Sharma, Kejriwal wrote that “following Gandhi’s principles of satyagraha, it will not be possible for me to appear in court, nor will my lawyers appear”.

Kejriwal and other AAP leaders had sought Justice Sharma’s recusal from the case, alleging doubts over her impartiality. In his letter, Kejriwal said, “My clear conclusion from the ongoing proceedings in Justice Sharma’s court is that justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done. My participation — whether personally or through counsel — will not lead to any meaningful outcome.”

He added that he would challenge Justice Sharma’s decision before the Supreme Court. Reacting to the development, Congress leader Udit Raj said on X that “Kejriwal now wants to be a judge everywhere and does not trust the judiciary”.