Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing contempt PIL against Kejriwal

Delhi High Court judge Justice Tejas Karia on 22 April recused himself from hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking contempt action against AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others over alleged circulation of court hearing videos.

The matter was listed before a bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Karia, which directed that it be placed before another bench on 23 April.

“This matter will not be heard by this bench. List tomorrow before a bench of which one of us, Justice Tejas Karia, is not a member,” the court said.

PIL seeks contempt action, SIT probe

The PIL, filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh, alleges that clips of court proceedings related to Kejriwal’s plea seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the liquor policy case were recorded and circulated on social media.

Apart from Kejriwal and Sisodia, the petition names other AAP leaders, the Delhi High Court administration and social media platforms Meta, X and Google as parties.

The petitioner has sought initiation of contempt proceedings and formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged recording and dissemination of court proceedings dated 13 April.

The plea also seeks removal of the content from social media platforms.