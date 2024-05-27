Arvind Kejriwal moves SC, seeks extension of interim bail on health grounds

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of his interim bail by seven more days on health grounds in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam.

The top court had on 10 May granted him interim bail for a period of 21 days to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

It, however, had barred him from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval.