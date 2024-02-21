Kejriwal taunts BJP over Supreme Court decision on Chandigarh polls

"It seemed as though God were speaking through the CJI," Kejriwal said, hailing the Supreme Court for declaring the 'defeated' AAP–Congress candidate Kuldeep Kumar the new mayor of the union territory and setting aside the 30 January poll result. Kumar's candidature represents the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's cooperation in the state.

Slamming the BJP, Kejriwal alleged that the saffron party would do anything to win elections and accused it of openly poaching MLAs and toppling governments.

He said all devotees of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Shiv–Parvati are with the country and finally, the "adharm" of the BJP would come to an end and "dharm (righteousness)" would prevail.

Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP over the ongoing farmers' protest and said it is not allowing the agitating farmers to reach Delhi. "Why don't they allow the farmers to come to Delhi? They do not pay the (minimum support) price for their crops and also do not listen to them," he said.