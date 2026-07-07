Kejriwal to seek written assurances from carmakers on E20 fuel impact

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he would write to three major vehicle manufacturers seeking written assurances that the use of E20 fuel does not damage engines or reduce fuel efficiency.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said he would write to Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar and Hero MotoCorp, arguing that their public claims about ethanol-blended fuel were at odds with the warnings and recommendations contained in vehicle owner manuals.

He said he would ask the companies to state in writing whether they would compensate customers if the use of E20 fuel led to a drop in mileage of more than 10 per cent. He also said he would seek assurances on whether vehicle owners would be compensated if ethanol-blended fuel caused engine damage or accelerated wear and tear of components.