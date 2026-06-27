E20 fuel debate heats up as owners raise red flags

As the Centre vigorously defends India's ethanol-blending programme, a growing number of vehicle owners — particularly those driving older and vintage vehicles — say key concerns about engine safety, maintenance costs and long-term reliability remain unanswered.

In the march from E20 to E85 and even E100 being bandied about, many also point out that they have had little choice but to adapt to the transition. While the government is promoting flex-fuel vehicles capable of running on higher ethanol blends, such models remain scarce and are available only as new purchases.

Millions of owners of existing cars and two-wheelers, particularly those manufactured before 2023, cannot simply switch to flex-fuel vehicles and must continue using E20 petrol in vehicles that were not originally designed for it.

The government's latest clarification comes amid mounting debate over E20 petrol, a fuel blend containing 20 per cent ethanol. While the ministry of petroleum and natural gas has dismissed claims linking E20 fuel to insurance complications or widespread engine failures, many motorists argue that the absence of reported problems does not necessarily mean the absence of risks.

'Since the introduction of E20 petrol, no widespread issues of engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending have been reported,' the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a statement. The government has also highlighted the successful adoption of ethanol-blended fuels in countries such as Brazil, the United States and Japan.