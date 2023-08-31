Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed Delhi Congress chief

Lovely has earlier served as the Delhi Congress president and as a minister in the Delhi government under Sheila Dixit. In 1998, he was elected as one of the youngest MLAs from Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency.

Lovely was part of the Kejriwal cabinet when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed government Congress support for 45 days in 2013. “I will work to strengthen the party in the Capital. When it was in power the Congress government has done a lot of work for the transformation of Delhi. We will reach out to the people and become their voice,” Lovely was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.