Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed Delhi Congress chief
Lovely has earlier served as the Delhi Congress president and as a minister in the Delhi government under Sheila Dixit
Arvinder Singh Lovely, who had served as the education minister of Delhi under Sheila Dixit government, has been appointed as the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president.
“The Congress president has appointed Arvinder Singh Lovely as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC president Anil Chaudhary,” the All India Congress Committee announced in a statement on Thursday.
Lovely has earlier served as the Delhi Congress president and as a minister in the Delhi government under Sheila Dixit. In 1998, he was elected as one of the youngest MLAs from Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency.
Lovely was part of the Kejriwal cabinet when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed government Congress support for 45 days in 2013. “I will work to strengthen the party in the Capital. When it was in power the Congress government has done a lot of work for the transformation of Delhi. We will reach out to the people and become their voice,” Lovely was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.
Published: 31 Aug 2023, 12:31 PM