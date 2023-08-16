Congress leadership asks Delhi leaders to focus on the 7 LS seats

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shared experience of his visits to several areas of the national capital with the Delhi leaders.

The Congress leadership has asked the Delhi leaders to start preparing for Lok Sabha elections on all the seven seats.

The meeting between the Congress leaders and its Delhi unit took place at party headquarters which was chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting was also attended by Rahul Gandhi, Congress General secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Delhi unit chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar, incharge Deepak Babaria, Alka Lamba, Haroon Yusuf, Ajay Maken and several others.

Sources said that Rahul Gandhi shared his experiences of his recent visits to Azadpur Mandi, Mukherjee Nagar, Jama Masjid, Delgi University, Okhla Industrial area and others.