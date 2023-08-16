Congress lashes out at government over border issue with China

The Congress on Wednesday targeted the Modi government over the border situation with China, asking when will it travel beyond the rhetoric to protect 'Bharat Mata' and when will status quo ante be restored at the border.

Citing media reports, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, "19 round of talks with China fail, talks fail every time for last 3 Years".

In two-day military talks, India and China agreed to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in an expeditious manner besides maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, a joint statement said on Tuesday.