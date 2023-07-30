As 6 ethnic groups demand ST status, Assam fears Manipur-like flareup

The six ethnic groups in Assam -- tea tribes, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, Tai-Ahom -- have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for long.

The united forum of the six groups has already staged a number of rallies throughout the state, but the government has been delaying out of concern for a wider backlash from the other tribes who have expressed resentment over the new arrivals to their fold.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to fulfil the long pending demand of the six communities during a speech at an event in Assam shortly after his victory in the 2014 general elections. He also questioned the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for ignoring the demand. However, even 9 years after the BJP coming to power at the Centre, the situation has not changed for these six ethnic communities.

Communities that meet the five requirements for ST classification — evidence of primitive features, distinctive culture, geographic isolation, reluctance to interact with the population at large, and backwardness — are those that also meet the Central government's standards.