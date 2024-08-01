As Ashwini Vaishnaw slams Oppn 'trolls', SC expresses surprise at railways appointments

On a day when an unusually combative Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw accused the Congress of amplifying small incidents on the railway network through its "social media troll army" to create fear among 2 crore-plus passengers, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday asked how someone could be appointed to an Indian Railways job without proper checking and verification of documents.

A bench of justices J.K. Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol was dealing with a matter concerning the termination of services of some employees who were appointed on compassionate grounds by Eastern Railway. The SC noted they were sacked as their appointments were found to be based on forged and bogus documents.

"Before parting with the matter, however, in the facts of this case, we express our surprise towards the actions of the appellant-employer who appointed the respondent-employees on the basis of questionable documentation, which was later found to be forged, fabricated and bogus," the bench said in its verdict.

In the Lok Sabha, meanwhile, replying to a debate on the demand for grants of railways, Vaishnaw asserted that Indian Railways was the preferred mode of transport for the common Indian, and the government has set in motion plans to produce an additional 2,500 general coaches in the coming months to address the issue of crowded trains.