Indian Railways off the rails? Seventh accident of July

The urgency of improving — or, indeed, implementing even — the Indian Railways anti-collision signalling system was reinforced again on the morning of 20 July, as the Mumbai Mail en route from Howrah collided with a derailed goods train early on Tuesday morning.

As details and updates trickle in, we do not yet know when the goods train was derailed and why the loco pilots of the Howrah–Mumbai Mail could not be warned in time.

The ‘Kavach’ anti-collision signalling system, by the Railway’s own admission, is available only on 3 per cent of the nation's routes, and mostly only on trains operated by the South Central Railway.

Today, at least 2 people have been killed and 20 injured, as 18 coaches of the Howrah–Mumbai passenger train derailed at 3:45 a.m. near Jharkhand's Charadharpur division. All injured passengers have been rushed to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur.