Kanchanjunga tragedy: Lack of Kavach, diversion of funds behind accident, says report

Had the Modi government implemented the Kavach safety system across 6,000 km of railway tracks, particularly targeting the Delhi-Guwahati route, the Kanchanjunga Express tragedy of 17 June could have been averted, according to a report by Financial Accountability Network (FAN) India.

FAN India, a collective of civil society organisations and unions, monitors the accountability and transparency of national financial institutions. In the aftermath of the Kanchanjunga Express tragedy, glaring problems within Indian Railways have come to light, highlighting a disturbing neglect of safety and essential infrastructure investments.

FAN India's report, released on Thursday, criticises the Modi government's management of railway funds, despite the creation of the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) in 2017.

Intended to enhance railway safety, these funds have been misappropriated for trivial expenses such as foot massages, crockery, and furniture, the network has said. The misallocation of resources raises serious ethical concerns, suggesting that passenger lives are being compromised for financial "savings".

FAN India's report highlights that there has been a conscious neglect of safety and reliability investments, particularly in signaling and track modernisation.