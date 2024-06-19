Kanchanjunga accident: Passenger denies complaint claim

She learned about the complaint ostensibly filed by her from a TV channel which called her for more details. “…First, it is impossible for me to know what hit the train while I was inside it…four men carried me out of the train and that's when I noticed that another train had hit our train from behind. But I knew nothing for sure. Then my family members came and took me; later in the evening, I found out that a goods train had collided with the Kanchanjunga Express.”

A shocked Majumdar wonders how she could have filed an FIR against anyone. “I don't know anyone, how and why will I file an FIR?" This, apart from the fact that there is no legal validity of an FIR against a deceased person.

Even as chief commissioner of railway safety (CCRS) Janak Kumar Garg reached the site and commenced the investigation into the circumstances that led to the collision of the goods train with the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri, the bizarre complaint that the passenger was seemingly tricked into lodging raises disturbing questions about a cover-up.

Could the Railways be at fault? Media reports suggest a large number of vacancies for Railway staff entrusted with railway safety have not been filled for years. The All India Loco Running Staff Association had also claimed last year that training and exposure was not being given to loco pilots to deal with automatic signals. In a petition, AILRSA branch secretary S.S. Thakur had said loco pilots were being forced to work the automatic signalling system without any training and attaining the required experience and competence.