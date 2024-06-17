Kanchanjunga Exp accident: Goods train driver violated speed norms, says Railway Board

Prima facie findings into the Kanchanjunga Express accident in West Bengal show that the goods train violated speed restrictions it had to follow given the "defective" automatic signalling system on the section, and rammed into the stationary passenger train while "over-speeding", the Railway Board said on Monday.

Seven passengers and two railway staff members including the goods train driver were killed and 41 injured in the accident that occurred on the Ranipatra railway station (RNI)-Chattarhat junction (CAT) stretch in the state's Darjeeling district in the morning.

The board said though the driver of the goods train was given authorisation to cross all red signals between RNI and CAT as the automatic signalling system was "defective", the train's speed was above the permissible limit prescribed for this kind of a situation.

The goods train driver was "over-speeding" and rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express between RNI and CAT, the board said while responding to reports that the driver, who was killed in the accident, was given a written authority called TA 912 by the station master of Ranipatra, authorising him to cross all red signals.

However, the Railway Board did not give out the speed the goods train was travelling at on the section. The driver of the Kanchanjunga Express adhered to the norms to be followed during a defect in the automatic signalling system, stopped at all red signals for one minute, and proceeded at 10 kmph, but the goods train driver "disregarded" the norms and hit the stationary passenger train from behind, the board said.