As Congress in Kerala gets ready for generation change, emerges erudite Kuzhalnaden

Amid the void created by the demise of Congress’s two-time Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, and his senior party colleague A.K.Antony retiring from active politics, the emergence of young Turk Mathew Kuzhalnaden is being discussed vividly in Kerala politics, especially in the grand-old party.

Forty-six-year-old Kuzhalnaden is a Ph.D. holder and a lawyer by profession.

Before becoming a Congress MLA after the 2021 Assembly polls, he was often seen participating actively in debates in the dozen TV channels here.

Proficient in both English and Malayalam, Kuzhalnaden is rarely spotted in the traditional starched khadar white dhoti and shirt - a typical attire of a Congress politician; instead he dresses up in the most modern style.