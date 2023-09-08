Puthuppally bypoll: Chandy Oommen wins by a record margin, calls it a victory for his father

In a high-octane bypoll battle, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has swept the Puthuppally bypoll on Friday with Chandy Oommen securing a comfortable lead of 36,454 votes. With this, he crossed Oommen Chandy's highest margin in Puthuppally.

While Chandy Oommen secured 78,098 votes, Jaick C Thomas of the CPI(M) and Lijin Lal of the BJP got 41,644 and 6,447 votes respectively. This is more than the margin Oommen Chandy, his late father, could claim himself.

Oommen Chandy had represented the constituency for the past 53 years till his death in July this year. In 2011, Chandy’s highest victory margin of 33,255 votes was against Suja Susan George of the CPI(M).

The bypoll saw a voter turnout of 72.91 per cent, which was lower than the 77.36 per cent in the Assembly elections held in May 2021. In the 2021 election, 63,372 votes were cast in favour of Oommen Chandy. Jaick had come second then too, with 54,328 votes, and N Hari of the BJP got 11,694 votes.

The latest bypoll result shows a clear reduction of votes for both the Left Democratic Front and the BJP — something the new Opposition bloc of the Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would savour too.