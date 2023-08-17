Oommen Chandy’s son files nomination papers for Puthupally bypolls

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen filed his nomination papers at the Pampady Block Development Office in Pallickathodu on Thursday, August 17, the deadline for filing nomination papers, as UDF's candidate for the Puthuppally bypoll necessitated by his father’s death last month.

He filed his nomination papers just like what his father used to do even though it is now part of the Kanjirapally constituency after the delimitation. Before filing his papers, Chandy visited the tomb of his father Oommen Chandy at St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally on Thursday morning.

The security deposit for Chandy Oommen was given by the mother of former CPI(M) leader COT Naseer. She is scheduled to hand over sum of Rs 10,001 to Chandy Oommen at the UDF election campaign office.