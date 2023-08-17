Oommen Chandy’s son files nomination papers for Puthupally bypolls
Oommen Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen’s security deposit has been given by former CPI(M) leader COT Naseer’s mother
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen filed his nomination papers at the Pampady Block Development Office in Pallickathodu on Thursday, August 17, the deadline for filing nomination papers, as UDF's candidate for the Puthuppally bypoll necessitated by his father’s death last month.
He filed his nomination papers just like what his father used to do even though it is now part of the Kanjirapally constituency after the delimitation. Before filing his papers, Chandy visited the tomb of his father Oommen Chandy at St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally on Thursday morning.
The security deposit for Chandy Oommen was given by the mother of former CPI(M) leader COT Naseer. She is scheduled to hand over sum of Rs 10,001 to Chandy Oommen at the UDF election campaign office.
Candidates for state assembly elections are required to pay a security deposit of Rs 10,000.
Naseer was accused of vandalising former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's car in 2013. The former Thalassery municipal councilor had walked out of the CPI(M) in 2014 after disagreement with the then party secretary Pinarayi Vijayan over his religious identity.
CPI(M)'s Jaick C Thomas, the LDF's candidate, had submitted his nomination papers at the Kottayam Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) on Wednesday. BJP’s candidate Lijin Lal will also submit his papers at Pallickathodu on Thursday.
Both Kottayam RDO and Pampady BDO are outside Puthuppally constituency. Kottayam RDO Vinod Rajan is the returning officer for the bypoll.
The Puthuppally by election is scheduled for September 5 and the result will be announced on September 8.