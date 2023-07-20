Oommen Chandy’s funeral to have 20 bishops and 1000 priests

Even though the body of two-time former Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is yet to reach the St George Orthodox Church, Puthupally in Kottayam, all arrangements are in place for the last rites.

A record 20 bishops from various churches and 1000 priests will lead the funeral service. According to rough estimates it will be around 9 p.m when the body will be interned in the grave that the Orthodox Church has sanctioned in the symmetry of his home parish.

The hearse which left his home in the state capital at 7 a.m, on Wednesday is yet to reach his home in Puthupally located just 150 kms away.

By now lakhs of people have had a glimpse of Chandy's mortal remains. The Kottayam district collector has said that no time bar would be fixed, but the body will be interned on Thursday itself.