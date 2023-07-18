Emotional admirers share memories of Oommen Chandy as tributes pour in

As chief minister, Oommen Chandy was invited to attend a function at a school in north Kerala. After the event, as he walked back to his car, a young boy called out his name. The chief minister stopped in his tracks, turned around and approached the boy with a smile. The boy wanted the chief minister to arrange a house for a friend of his, as the family did not have a proper dwelling.

The chief minister was so moved that he collected all the details and ensured that the family was rehabilitated and allotted a house. Once the family moved into the house, the chief minister visited the family to check if all was well.

This anecdote is one of the several anecdotes that people have been sharing about the former Kerala chief minister as news of his death spread on Tuesday, 18 July.

TV anchor and political analyst Sumanth Raman reminisced, “I remember once when he was Kerala CM he came to visit his relative living down our road. He came with just one car, a policeman and a driver. I know Kerala politicians are not as fond of pomp as their counterparts in other states, but still his simplicity when he was CM was amazing.“