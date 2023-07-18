Congress mourns Oommen Chandy's death, Kharge terms him visionary leader

The party's Kerala unit chief K Sudhakaran also condoled the passing away of Chandy and said, "The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end." "Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, Oommen Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP!" he said.

Tagging his tweet a few months ago in which he had talked about visiting Chaney in hospital and wished for his complete recovery, senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said, "Sadly, it was not to be. The news of Oommen Chandy's passing leaves millions bereft. My heart goes out to his family at this inexpressibly sad time. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti." Indian Youth Congress condoled Chandy's demise and tweeted, "We mourn the loss of former Kerala CM and Congress stalwart Shri Oommen Chandy. He was a champion of development, democracy and secularism." "He inspired generations of young leaders with his dedication and charisma. We pray for his soul and his bereaved family," the youth wing of the party said.

The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post. "Appa has passed away", he wrote without elaborating.

Chandy, who had not been keeping well for quite some time, had been staying in Bengaluru for treatment at a health facility.