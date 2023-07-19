Oommen Chandy's mortal remains taken from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam, emotional scenes mark procession

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, who died in Bengaluru a day ago, bid adieu to the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday as his mortal remains were taken to Kottayam, the stronghold of the Congress stalwart.

During his decades-long political career, he had spent a major chunk of his life in the state capital as legislator, leader of the Congress party and a chief minister.

His body was taken to Kottayam by road in a specially modified low-floor bus covered in garlands and pictures of Chandy and packed with party leaders and workers.

The bus was sent off around 7.20 am from his residence here by a large number of party workers and supporters shouting slogans in support of the departed leader.