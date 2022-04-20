As COVID-19 cases surge, DDMA makes masks mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation

Sources said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.



They said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the situation and instructions have been issued to officials for taking steps to check the spread of the virus and preparations for treatment of Covid patients.



In the DDMA meeting, emphasis was laid on vaccination of eligible groups as it will help keep in check the impact of the pandemic, officials said.



Several participants asserted that there was no need to panic since the number of hospitalisations was low despite a rise in new Covid cases, they said.



It was highlighted that the trends of hospitalisation needed to be closely monitored for the next fortnight as well as conducting genome sequencing of all positive samples put through RTPCR test.

It was also decided to raise the number of tests being done with the focus on people with symptoms, they said.