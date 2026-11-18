Alleging an abnormal increase in voting during the last hour of polling, Opposition parties have been demanding CCTV footage from outside polling booths. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had even directed the Election Commission to release the footage to candidates who narrowly lost in Haryana and had approached the court for relief.

However, the Election Commission hastily got the Law Ministry to change the law, mandating that the footage would be made available only to those who file election petitions challenging the results. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had defended the move, saying that the privacy of individuals and women could not be compromised.

The findings of The Reporters’ Collective reveal that the Election Commission has reasons to hide data related to voting during the last hour and beyond. The rules mandate that if voters are still standing in the queue when polling closes, they should all be allowed to cast their votes.

Each of them is handed a slip bearing a number. The slip bearing number 1 is given to the last voter in the queue. Therefore, if there are 100 voters in the queue at 6 pm, the first person in the queue would have a slip bearing the number 100. This arrangement ensures that no more than 100 voters cast their votes. The Election Commission, however, does not make these records public either.

The Collective now alleges that, in at least 23 constituencies studied by its team, the slips do not appear to have been distributed at all.

Yet another irregularity flagged by the investigation is the Election Commission’s failure to maintain and match the records of votes cast at two-hour intervals. In as many as 200 constituencies across the three states studied, the ECI, it is claimed, has no record of votes cast after 5 pm.

The last hour of polling at booths is considered vulnerable to manipulation. This is the time when the number of voters begins to thin out and several polling agents give up and leave if they are disheartened. Polling personnel are also not as alert as they were at the start of polling. Data from the 2024 elections point to a sudden surge in voting after polling hours.

The two-hourly voter count, however, has never been shared with political parties or polling agents. This is the first time the Reporters’ Collective has accessed the internal records to claim that the ECI kept no count of voting after 5 pm — an hour before polling closed — in 200 constituencies. The Election Commission’s response is awaited.