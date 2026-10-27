Election Commission’s 250-page affidavit: what it says and what it doesn’t

The ECI had claimed in a press release on 25 September that the changes in Form 6 were approved by the Supreme Court in May 2026. After the Supreme Court CJI clarified that the court had given no such approval, the counter affidavit now states that no change was made to Form 6, that the online ‘amendment’ was meant to facilitate voters during SIR and that the original Form 6 would be accepted once the exercise is over. On 21 October the ECI split the online Form 6 application in two.

Officers of the West Bengal CEO's office filed appeals against voters cleared by judicial officers for inclusion in the rolls but these matters were not brought to the commission, claims the counter affidavit. The extraordinary explanation is not convincing, given the centralised operation of SIR. The counter affidavit states that action will be taken against officials who issue orders without approval of the competent authority. It does not specify if such cases have come to its notice.

While the counter affidavit labours the point that only EROs and AROs on the ground can allow additions and deletions of voters, it is silent on reports from various states about the complicity of officials. In Karnataka, The Hindu reported 61,059 Form 7s auto generated in the names of EROs & AEROs, without a single stated reason. If the ERO alone orders deletions, who ordered those forms to be generated, and on what basis? Auto-generated Form 7s have been reported from Uttar Pradesh as well.

Judging by media reports, the counter affidavit affirms the following: