RTI shows why cabinet secretary rejected ECs’ complaints against Maneesh Garg

RTI response reveals cabinet secretary T.V. Somanathan declined to initiate action on complaints by election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi against Maneesh Garg.

The commissioners alleged Garg revised senior officers’ work allocation without consultation or the Commission’s prior approval.

The controversy comes amid SIR and scrutiny of deputy election commissioner Sanjay Kumar’s transfer from the ECI’s electoral roll division.

Amid growing protests over ‘vote chori (theft)’, a Right to Information (RTI) response has revealed that cabinet secretary T.V. Somanathan declined to initiate action on complaints submitted by two election commissioners against senior deputy election commissioner Maneesh Garg, citing concerns over the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) institutional autonomy.

Somanathan said the complaints had been made in an ‘individual capacity’ and did not represent the Commission as a whole.

Election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi separately wrote to Somanathan on 29 July, seeking ‘appropriate action’ against Garg and alleging that he had altered the work allocation of senior officials.

According to a cabinet note included in the RTI response, both election commissioners alleged that Garg had issued an order revising the work allocation of senior and equivalent-ranking officers without consulting the Commission or the officers concerned.

The note stated that the changes had been made despite repeated oral and written instructions directing officers not to take such decisions without prior discussion with or approval from the Commission.

‘Both the ECs have stated that Shri Garg, after assuming the charge as link officer of DEC (Admn), has issued an order regarding work allocation of equivalent and senior officers to him without discussing the revised work allocation with the Commission or the officers concerned,’ the note said.

The commissioners further alleged that the changes had been made in disregard of instructions against taking such decisions without the Commission’s prior approval.