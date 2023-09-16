Nipah cases in Kerala rise to 4; heightened vigilance at Karnataka and Tamil Nadu borders

With a 39-year-old man turning Nipah positive on Friday morning, 15 September at Kozhikode, the total positive cases in Kerala has risen to four, and extra vigil is being maintained at all border checkposts of the state bordering Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

All the four cases have been reported from Kozhikode. The person who tested positive on Friday was a direct contact of the first positive Nipah case who passed away on 30 August.

State Health Minister Veena George after chairing a meeting at Kozhikode said the decision to conduct testing on all the high-risk contacts has been decided.

"Testing has started in Kozhikode, including in a mobile testing centre as all high-risk contacts will have to undergo a test. The condition of the person who turned positive on Friday, 15 September is stable and the nine-year-old positive patient, who is undergoing treatment, is also stable," said George.