Ram Setu as national monument: cultural claims vs geological heritage for Adam’s Bridge

The Supreme Court on 29 August, Friday, asked the Union government to respond to a petition filed by former Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy, in which he has urged the Centre to "expeditiously" take a decision on his request to designate the 'Ram Setu' a national monument.

Commonly referred to as Adam’s Bridge, the Ram Setu is a natural chain of limestone shoals stretching between Pamban Island, situated off Tamil Nadu’s south-eastern coast, and Mannar Island, located off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

A bench comprised of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta considered Swamy’s petition and agreed to take it up, subsequently issuing notice to the central government.

The court has scheduled the matter for a further hearing after a period of four weeks, so at the end of September.

The Centre has in January said it is, in effect, ‘working on it’.

Geological structure or sacred heritage?

While the Ram Setu holds immense religious significance — believed by many to have been the bridge built by Lord Ram’s army in the Ramayana — geologists view it as a naturally formed structure.

According to Prof. R. Srinivasan, a geologist formerly with the Geological Survey of India, “Such shoals and raised coral formations are found in several coastal regions across the world. Ram Setu is not geologically unique, although its religious association makes it culturally distinct.”