SC refuses to entertain plea seeking construction of wall in the vicinity of Ram Setu

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to construct a wall in the vicinity of Ram Setu and to declare it as a national heritage monument.

A bench comprising Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that such administrative matters be left to the government and courts should not interfere.

“We are not inclined to exercise our jurisdiction under Article 32 of the Constitution to give any nature of direction which the petitioner seeks,” the bench ordered.

Further, it did not direct the government to treat the petition as a representation. “Give it to the government, we are not prohibiting you,” the apex court told the petitioner-in-person.

The public interest litigation filed by Hindu Personal Law Board through its President Ashok Pandey claimed that the Union government has failed to take required steps to manage Ram Setu.