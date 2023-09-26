Hearing-impaired lawyer argues in Supreme Court using language interpreter

For the first time, a hearing-impaired lawyer argued a case in the Supreme Court on Friday, 22 September, with the help of an Indian sign language interpreter. It was made possible by her advocate-on-record Sanchita Ain.

Sarah Sunny appeared before the apex court and watched court proceedings live with the help of a sign language interpreter, Saurabh Roy Choudhary, who assisted her in understanding everything.

Initially, the control room which manages the virtual proceedings refused to give screen space to Sunny but permitted her interpreter Choudhary on the screen. When it was their turn, Choudhary began his arguments before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud interpreting Sunny’s signs.

Ain then requested Chandrachud to permit Sunny to argue her case concerning the rights of persons with disability (PwD). Chandrachud then instructed the control room and the interpreter to give screen space to Sunny. She then appeared and argued in front of the CJI.