As UP police exam is cancelled, demand grows for RO/ARO exam cancellation

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced the cancellation of the recently held examination to recruit police constables in the state.

In a post on X, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said orders have been issued to re-conduct the exam within six months. "There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who toy with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," he wrote in Hindi.

The examination was conducted on 17 and 18 February. Following allegations of paper leaks in the Uttar Pradesh review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) exams conducted by the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC), a massive uproar erupted on social media on 17 February over the alleged leak of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable exam paper.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, aspiring UPPSC officer Abhinav Dwivedi had said, "In our ongoing movement against the leaking of question papers of the RO and ARO exam, our demand is that this exam should be cancelled and UPPSC chairman Sanjay Srinet should be removed.”

As news of the UP Police exam cancellation spread, the demand to mete out similar treatment to the RO and ARO exam — for which aspirants have been staging protests in various places in the state — gathered steam, with the hashtag '#RO_ARO_PAPER_LEAK' trending afresh on X.