UP police paper leak: Man dies by suicide in Kannauj, stir enters day 5
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attacks the BJP government in the wake of the death, saying it's a 'dream' to find a job under its regime
A 28-year-old unemployed man burned all his education certificates and hanged himself in his house on Thursday in the Bhoodpurwa area of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Friday.
Brijesh Pal had recently appeared for the police recruitment exam and was upset over the alleged paper leak, his family members said. In his suicide note, Pal blamed joblessness for his extreme step. "Now I am upset. What is the use of degrees when one cannot get a job?" he wrote in the note, police said.
"I have betrayed you," he wrote to his family, and asked them to marry off his sister "in a very good manner". Pal's father is in a private job in Delhi and has four bigha of land in the village. He was the only son of his parents. Sadar police station SHO Vishnu Kant Tiwari said Pal's body has been sent for post-mortem.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the state's BJP government in the wake of the incident, saying it's a "dream" to find a job under its regime. "The BJP, which deploys every trick to come into power, turns away when it comes to providing jobs," Yadav wrote on X.
Meanwhile, the agitation by civil service aspirants against the alleged leaking of question papers of the state's police recruitment examination entered its fifth day on Friday, as the aspirants held a protest at the front gate of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has supported the agitating candidates in Prayagraj (Allahabad), saying the BJP does not want to provide jobs or reservations.
In another post on X, Yadav said, "We are with the agitation by the competitive exam aspirants at the Allahabad Public Service Commission office. The BJP does not want to complete any examination, because after that, job will have to be given and reservation will have to be given in the job.”
“BJP neither wants to provide jobs nor reservation. Today's youth says they don’t want BJP," he said.
Speaking to reporters, protester Abhinav Dwivedi said, "In our ongoing movement against the leaking of question papers of RO (review officer), and ARO (assistant review officer) exam, our demand is that this exam should be cancelled and UPPSC chairman Sanjay Srinet should be removed.”
He alleged that this irregularity had happened owing to the setting up of examination centres for the examination in other districts. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board had sought a representation from the aspirants, who appeared in the police recruitment examination along with relevant proof and evidence by 6.00 pm on 23 February.
After examining the submitted representation and evidence, the board assured it would take further action in the interest of the candidates.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines