UP police paper leak: Man dies by suicide in Kannauj, stir enters day 5

A 28-year-old unemployed man burned all his education certificates and hanged himself in his house on Thursday in the Bhoodpurwa area of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Friday.

Brijesh Pal had recently appeared for the police recruitment exam and was upset over the alleged paper leak, his family members said. In his suicide note, Pal blamed joblessness for his extreme step. "Now I am upset. What is the use of degrees when one cannot get a job?" he wrote in the note, police said.

"I have betrayed you," he wrote to his family, and asked them to marry off his sister "in a very good manner". Pal's father is in a private job in Delhi and has four bigha of land in the village. He was the only son of his parents. Sadar police station SHO Vishnu Kant Tiwari said Pal's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the state's BJP government in the wake of the incident, saying it's a "dream" to find a job under its regime. "The BJP, which deploys every trick to come into power, turns away when it comes to providing jobs," Yadav wrote on X.