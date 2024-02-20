UP Police exam: Recruitment Board probes alleged paper leaks

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has constituted an internal committee to enquire into all allegations of paper leak and viral question papers and answer sheets on social media.

The recruitment board chairperson Renuka Mishra said that the board had constituted an internal committee in view of the problems being reported by the candidates on social media.

She said Additional Director General (ADG) rank officer Ashok Kumar Singh will head the committee.

She added that further action will be decided accordingly.

Investigations would be done regarding the viral question paper and answer sheet.

"This committee is within the Board and will assess the process of improvements, if required, for future recruitments and attempt to verify the unverified claims being made on social media after the examination was completed," she said.

Mishra further said, "No paper was uploaded before the exam on social media. Everything came after the exam. The question paper is given to the candidate to take home also. So, we need to define the basis of their claims. Whether they are creating it or alleging something. For that I have formulated an internal committee within the Board to read all these posts and see what the claims are."