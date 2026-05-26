Owaisi attacks Assam UCC Bill, calls it ‘backdoor imposition’ of Hindu law

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill introduced in the Assam Assembly, alleging that it seeks to impose Hindu legal principles on Muslims through the “backdoor”.

The Hyderabad MP argued that the proposed legislation interferes with Muslim personal laws relating to succession, inheritance and divorce, while selectively protecting the customs of other communities.

In a post on X, Owaisi said that “only Hindu culture is being protected”, while Muslims were being compelled to follow what he described as “so-called uniform rules”.

The Assam government on Monday introduced ‘The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill’ in the state assembly. The proposed law seeks to prohibit polygamy and make the registration of live-in relationships mandatory.

However, the Bill exempts Scheduled Tribes residing in the state from its provisions.