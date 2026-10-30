Ex-civil servant moves Delhi HC over CAPF deployment during protests

Ashish Joshi challenges large-scale deployment of CAPFs for protest-related duties in Delhi.

PIL seeks disclosure of deployment orders, personnel details and operational impact assessments.

Joshi seeks safeguards against further extension beyond 16 November without a reasoned order.

Ahead of the INDIA bloc protest in Delhi on 1 November, former civil servant Ashish Joshi has moved Delhi High Court challenging the large-scale deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the capital to perform public order-related duties during protests.

The public interest litigation (PIL) seeks a declaration that an order or sanction deploying CAPFs in aid of civil power does not, by itself, authorise the dispersal of a peaceful assembly, the detention of anyone merely for participating in a protest, or the use of force.

Any coercive action, the plea states, must independently meet the applicable legal and constitutional requirements of necessity, proportionality and accountability.

'Reports have indicated that 301 companies were initially approved. 273 companies were extended until 31 October 2026. And further extension of 270 companies until 16 November 2026,' Joshi said in a post on X.

He said the PIL raises critical constitutional questions under Articles 14, 19 and 21 concerning the necessity, proportionality, duration and periodic review of such deployments, particularly in the context of peaceful democratic assembly.